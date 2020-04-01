Anderson, Martha 'Jane'

RAPID CITY | Martha “Jane” Anderson, 93, passed away on March 31, 2020.

Jane was born May 25, 1926 to Hal and Martha Buntley in Sheldon, IA. The family moved to Sioux City, IA, when Jane was a baby and remained there until she graduated from high school. Even as a little girl, Jane wanted to be a singer. She performed her first solo in the second grade. She went on to fulfill her dream, singing in many concerts and local events.

Jane went to college in 1946 at the University of South Dakota (USD). At USD she majored in music and performed in many shows and concerts and was also a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. She graduated with honors. At USD she also met the love of her life, William H. Anderson. They married in 1949 and moved to Rapid City. They remained married for 66 years until William's passing in 2015.

Jane spent 60 years teaching piano and voice lessons in a private studio in her home to be near to and raise her three children: Scott, Brad and Martha Tay. The two most important things in her life were her family and her music. She was also a long-time member of the First Congregational Church.

