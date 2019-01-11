Try 1 month for 99¢

BOWMAN, N.D. | Marvin E. Anderson, 78, died Jan. 10, 2019.

Rosary and Vigil services at 7 p.m. on Jan. 13, at St. Charles Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Jan. 14, at the church. Burial will be at the Bowman Cemetery. 

Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services

