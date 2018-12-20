Try 1 month for 99¢
Ray Anderson

RAPID CITY | Our husband, father, grandfather and brother, Raymond L. Anderson was called to heaven on Dec. 18, 2018, at the age of 89. Ray was a witty, hardworking, dignified and well-respected member of the community. He dedicated his Christian life to his family and career.

Raymond was born in Oldham to Hans and Clara Anderson. He was married on Christmas Day 1950 for 56 years to his beautiful wife and mother of his children, Lois E. Williams.

He put years of hard work into his family farm before suffering a leg injury that forced him to leave. He moved his family to Rapid City and began his professional career as a Prudential Insurance Agent. Ray later found his calling as a successful Real Estate Broker, where he made his mark for 35 years in the Rapid City community. It was with real pride he was able to boast many prestigious and distinguished awards because of his sales endeavors. In 1963, he was recognized for his sales achievements in Life Magazine, while working for Prudential.

Ray’s hobbies were his flowers, lawn and landscape. He loved his church, Calvary Lutheran. As well, earlier in his life, Ray looked forward to going square dancing, and planning his yearly October trip to see country/western entertainers in Branson, Missouri.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Lois; grandsons, Mason and Matthew Mudlin; and son-in-law, Steve Marsico. He is survived by his lovely wife, Dottie (Dorothy); his daughters, Linda Stevens, Bonnie, (Ron Ohlsen), Sheila, (Bob Mudlin), and Sharee Marsico; his son, Troy Anderson (Michele); 15 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Eldon Anderson (Elizabeth) and his sister Sharon (late Bob Bagley).

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Calvary Lutheran Church.

A Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec 21, at Calvary Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Friends may sign his online guestbook at osheimschmidt.com.

the life of: Anderson, Ray
