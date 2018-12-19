Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Raymond L. Anderson, 89, died Dec. 18, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 20, at Calvary Lutheran Church.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Dec. 21, at the church. Burial will be at Mountain View Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Anderson, Raymond L.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments