Anderson, Sally J.

RAPID CITY | Sally Joan Anderson, 62, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her home.

Sally was born May 23, 1957, to Stanton Anderson and Nancy Phipps Anderson at the Kadoka hospital with Dr. Sundet attending.

She attended a one-room country school with her cousins and sister until the sixth grade. She then attended Kadoka public school where she received national recognition as a barrel racer, pole bender, and in-cattle cutting. She also shone academically and was Valedictorian of her class. She then attended college graduating from the University of Texas in Austin and then going on to get an MBA at the University of South Dakota.

She later worked at Citibank, in advertising and in the hotel industry.

She married Scott Sewell in 1990 and had a daughter, Anne Sewell, the light of her life.

She enjoyed being a part of her community and made friends throughout the AA community and through local gardening organizations.

She is survived by her daughter, Anne Sewell; her parents, Nancy Phipps (Vernon McGee) and Stanton Anderson (Carol); sister, Cynthia Weaver (Lance); niece, Lucinda Weaver; nephews, Benjamin and Michael Weaver; and her three cats.