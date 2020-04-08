Anderson, Wayne R.
Wayne Anderson

RAPID CITY | Wayne Roland Anderson, 91, died April 4, 2020 of natural causes. He was born July 4, 1928 to William and Ruth (Brudvig) Anderson in Yankton.

Wayne left specific instructions that his obituary be short.

He was a man who loved his God and loved his family. He was a man of his word.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, JoAnne (Dubes) Anderson; his sister, Phyllis Weaver, Rapid City; sister-in-law, Anne Anderson (Donald), Pierre; and five children: Bruce Anderson (Martha) Rapid City, Barbara Anderson Lewis (Michael) Rapid City, Jill Anderson Carpenter (Bryan) Green River, WY, Karen deWit (Damon) Sioux Falls, and Douglas Anderson (Kristin) Westminster, CO. His love for family was shared with seven grandchildren and five step-grandchildren as well as other extended family members with whom he was close.

A Celebration of Life will be planned when conditions allow. Private interment is planned.

Memorials may be directed to Rainbow Bible Ranch, Westhills Village Foundation or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences can be left at osheimschmidt.com.

