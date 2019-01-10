Try 1 month for 99¢

TEA | Garry Andrews, 54, went to his Heavenly home on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at Ava's House Hospice, Sioux Falls, following a courageous six-year battle with cancer. He was born in 1964.

He graduated from Douglas High School at Ellsworth Air Force Base. He earned a computer technology degree and worked in Sioux Falls, currently employed at Sanford Health. He had been the Boy Scout Scoutmaster in Tea.

Survivors include his wife, Denise, and children, Nick and Samantha, all of Tea; his parents, Ray and Karen Andrews and sister, Stephanie (Chet) Weymouth, all of Box Elder.

Visitation, with family present, will be from 5-7 p.m. CST today at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11, at the church.

Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home of Lennox (dindotklusmann.com)

