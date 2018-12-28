Try 1 month for 99¢

PIEDMONT | James Owen Aplan, 87, died Dec. 26, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 30, at the High Plains Heritage Center in Spearfish.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 31, at the center.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel of Sturgis

