Apple, LaMari A.
Apple, LaMari A.

BOX ELDER | Lamari Amore Apple, 4 months, died Aug. 6, 2020.

Two-night wake services begin at 3 p.m. today at the He Sapa New Life Church in Rapid City, with 7 p.m. services each night.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, at the church. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

