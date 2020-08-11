You have permission to edit this article.
Apple, Lamari
Apple, Lamari

BOX ELDER | Lamari Apple, 4 months, died Aug. 6, 2020.

Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge

Service information

Aug 12
First Night Wake Service
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
3:00PM
He Sapa New Life Church
Rapid City
RAPID CITY, SD 57770
Aug 14
Service
Friday, August 14, 2020
11:00AM
He Sapa New Life Church
Rapid City
RAPID CITY, SD 57770
