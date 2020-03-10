Arbach, Irene
HOVEN | Irene Arbach, 95, and most recently of Rapid City, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at home.

Survivors include three sons, Dan, Chuck and Bill Arbach and two daughters, Kathy Klemann and Sue Peters.

Services will be held at a later date.

Service information

Apr 25
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, April 25, 2020
9:00AM
St. Anthony's Cathedral
546 Main Street
Hoven, SD 57450
