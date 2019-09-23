{{featured_button_text}}
Katherine E. Arehart

SPEARFISH | Katherine E. Arehart, 69, died Sept. 20, 2019.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 26, at Black Hills Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at the Whitewood Cemetery.

Events

Sep 26
Memorial Service
Thursday, September 26, 2019
9:00AM
