STURGIS | Donald C. Arends, 73, died Feb. 21, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis and resumes one hour prior to services on Feb. 27 in Union Center.

Services will be 1:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Central Meade County Community Center. Burial follows at the White Owl Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Arends, Donald C.
