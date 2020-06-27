Armstrong, John H.

He retired in 1975 and remained in Rapid City, South Dakota for 39 years until 2014, when he moved to Fort Washington, Maryland. While living in Rapid City, John continued a second career working and mentoring young men and women at Pacific Fruit, Merrillat and Walmart. He was full of life and one would say he never met a stranger. John centered his attention on family and friends. He never hesitated to support his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, by taking each opportunity to celebrate various occasions, attend sporting events and teaching life lessons.