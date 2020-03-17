Arnes, Frank
RAPID CITY | Frank Arnes, 90, died March 15, 2020.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Rosary on Tuesday, March 17, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

