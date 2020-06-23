Arneson, Joan L.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAPID CITY | Joan Louise Arneson passed away June 18, 2020 at St. Martin Village.

She was born Feb. 24, 1931 in Sioux Falls. She was the only child of Albert and Alice (Sjolander) Nordseth. She graduated from high school in Clark. She attended college at Northern State College and taught elementary school for a few years. Joan married John Arneson, also of Clark, in 1951. She and John moved many times while he fulfilled his Doctorate degree. They finally settled in Rapid City in 1974.

Joan loved music. She was an accomplished piano player and taught lessons for several years. She was blessed with perfect pitch. Joan was a parishioner of the United Church of Christ where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She was also a 63-year member of P.E.O. Joan had a great affection for animals and many cats and dogs throughout the years were lucky enough to share her life.

Joan and John had three children, Patti Arneson of Rapid City, Jack (Carrie) of Greeneville, SC, and Pam Arneson (Rich Hegre) of Rapid City. Also sharing her love were seven grandchildren, Jeff (Shyla) Anderson, John (Chelsee) Arneson, Jenna (Dave) Cruz, Tyler Arneson, Zach Arneson, Nikki Arneson, and Matthew Hegre. Her family was rounded out with 10 great-grandchildren. Joan was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.