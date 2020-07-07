Arpan, Roger
SPEARFISH | Roger Arpan, 63, died July 3, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, with a 6 p.m. family service at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 10, at the funeral home (with live-streaming available). Burial will be at Pine Slope Cemetery.

