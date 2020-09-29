× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Arthur "Bruce" Conrad, 82, passed away Sept. 25, 2020. He battled Parkinson's for 15 years of his life; however, died of COVID-19. Bruce was born in Rapid City on August 17, 1938 to J. Platt and Mary Florence Conrad.

Bruce graduated from Cathedral High School in 1958. He served in the Army from 1959 to 1961.

Bruce and Mary Czapskie married in 1964 and resided in Rapid City these past 56 years.

He is survived by Mary and his five children; Deanne Church (Kevin), Mary Jo Peiman (James), of Lincoln, NE; Daniel Conrad (Wendy), Christie Johnson (Al), Amber Steen (Kane) of Rapid City; 16 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and great-grandson.

Private family services were held.