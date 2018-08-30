June Palmer
Watercolor artist and Hot Springs resident June Palmer passed away Sunday, August 12, 2018 at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Hot Springs, SD. Born June 20, 1931 in New York state to Christina and Anthony Palmer, June attended Cortland State Teachers College, graduating with a major in Physical Education where she endowed a scholarship to support the Educating Champions Campaign.
June served as a First Lieutenant in the Marine Corps from 1953 to 1955 before relocating to Southern California to begin her lifelong role as a teacher. As a high school Physical Education teacher there for 32 years, she was a beloved friend, mentor, coach, and colleague, as well as a strong athlete. June’s primary sport was field hockey, where she played wing; she was invited to join the Olympic team in the sport.
June’s career as a self-taught watercolor artist began in her fifties. Her work is in the permanent collection at the Mayo Clinic Women’s Health Center in Scottsdale, AZ, and she had multiple one woman shows, winning awards such as the Salmagundi Club Open. Already a member of Women Artists of the West, June also became a founding member of Artists of the Black Hills after moving to Hot Springs in 2005. She won a South Dakota Art Council Artist Grant in 2008,
which allowed her to complete a series of paintings of the Badlands. In addition to having her work represented in local galleries, including the Shaman Gallery in Hot Springs, Blue Dog Gallery in Lead, and Reflections Gallery in Rapid City, June taught watercolor classes, and donated art to a variety of organizations.
In her personal life, June offered the grounds of her home as a community garden where local residents grew flowers and fresh vegetables. Particularly interested in protecting and promoting animal rights, June was passionate about greyhounds and devoted her efforts to stopping their abuse as racing animals. She participated in a greyhound rescue adoption program and kept a number of greyhounds over the years. June loved classical music, international travel, and gourmet cooking, especially Asian and Italian cuisines. She was an avid reader, strong Democrat, and good friend to many who miss her dearly.
A memorial is planned for the spring and will include a retrospective of her work. Donations may be made in her name to the Greyhound Project and remembrances can be left online at www.chamberlainmccolleys.com
Yvonne P. "Vonnie" Kilbreth
August 9, 1931 – August 12, 2018
Born Yvonne Florence Parries in Fargo, ND to the late Florence & William, Vonnie was raised in Georgetown, MN. She graduated from Moorhead High School in 1949 and went on to attend Moorhead State Teachers College. She moved to Calif. working as a vault teller. After marrying her second husband Bill, they ranched and had a restaurant in the Black Hills of SD. They moved to Kalispell, MT then they returned to Deadwood, SD and co-owned a casino before moving back to Bakersfield, Calif. Upon retiring, they moved to Melbourne, FL to be close to her daughter and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her loving family members, fellow churchgoers, and card-playing friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Bill. She is survived by her daughter Denise D. Ahrendt, of Melbourne, FL; her brother William J. Parries, of Jamestown, ND; her grandsons, Nicholas and Gabriel Ahrendt; nieces and nephews. Memorial service on the 22nd of September at Advent Lutheran Church in Melbourne, FL. https://afcfcare.com/obituaries/yvonne-p-kilbreth/
Rose Alice (Hulburt) Rickenbach
Rose Alice (Hulburt) Rickenbach, 99 years old, of Oelrichs, South Dakota, passed away on August 25, 2018 at Seven Sisters Living Center, Hot Springs, South Dakota of natural causes.
Rose was born on April 28, 1919 at her parents’ rural farm near Rapid City, South Dakota to Seth M. Hulburt and Ida M. (Tree) Hulburt. She and her identical sister Mary were the second to the youngest of six children. Her primary and secondary education was completed at the Caputa, Stoneville, Hermosa, and Rapid City school systems. Post-secondary education included Sioux Falls College, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Presbyterian School of Nursing, Denver Colorado. While working as a nurse’s aide at the Sisters Hospital in Hot Springs, she met her future husband Joel C. Rickenbach at a Methodist youth gathering at Oelrichs. Her Christian life began at 8 years of age when she and her twin sister were baptized at the same time in Rapid Creek.
Rose and Joel were married February 27, 1942 at her parents’ home in Rapid City, South Dakota. Together they continued working with his parents on the L.O. Rickenbach ranch eight miles east of Oelrichs until 1999. She and Joel retired in Oelrichs where she resided until 2016.
Some of her of gifts included singing duets with her twin sister at different gatherings, home decorating, dress designing, cooking, and gardening. She was gracious, compassionate, gentle, considerate, creative, artistic, and a very gifted homemaker. Some of her remembered teachings to her children were Let your head save your heels, and A Nurse is a teacher of health all her life. Mom always was given to hospitality and never turned away someone who arrived at the ranch around meal time or when workmen were present for a project. She was active in the local United Methodist Women, the Cowbells, and in personal Bible reading. She was known for taking care of the Oelrichs church flower garden in her later years.
She is survived by her four children, twelve grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, and three great – great grandchildren. Children, spouses, and grandchildren are:
- Rev. Joel S. and Ann of Oelrichs South Dakota, children; Joel T and Sara (Joel D, Ray, Phillip and Grace Anne,) Rachel and Richard Edelen (Seth and Max,) Joshua and Mindy (Rachel, Caleb and Sarah); Adam and Jamie, and David and Dacia (Matt, Gus, Elijah, and Emily,)
- Ronald J. of Oelrichs, South Dakota,
- Mary L.and Merle Seidel of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, children: Matt and Jodi (Levi and Luke,) Nate and Kari (Kaylee, Natalie, Isaac, and Elijah,) and Jon and Shaina (Hannah, Micah, Judah, Rebekah, and Evah,)
- Dr. Lee O. and Shari of Bedford, Indiana, children; Daniel and Michelle (Levi,) James and Rachel (Amanda, Anna, and Amy,) Rose, and Andrew and Katie (Emilia, and Martin.)
She was preceded in death by her parents Seth and Ida Hulburt, her three sisters Violet Alkire, Hazel Powers, Mary Gaffin Wagner (and spouses,) brothers Wayne and John Hulburt (and spouses,) and her husband Joel C. Rickenbach.
Viewing will be at the McColley Chapel of the Hills, Hot Springs, South Dakota on August 31, 2018 between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. MDT. Funeral services are to be held on Saturday, September 1, 2018 at the Prairie View United Methodist Church, 28309 Sunny Brook Rd., Smithwick, South Dakota at 1:00 p.m. with Rev Mark Johnsen officiating, and Rose Rickenbach’s twelve grandchildren as pallbearers: Joel T, Rachel, Joshua, Adam, David, Matt, Nate, Jon, Dan, James, Rose and Andrew. Gravesite rites will be at the Hillside Cemetery, Oelrichs, South Dakota.
Memorials may be sent to the Prairie View United Methodist church and designated for the Red Cross, The Gideons, or M.A.D.D. (Mothers Against Drunk Driving.) The family wishes to thank all who have sent their condolences, cards, gifts, and flowers as well as for phone calls, visits, and all your prayers and support at this time.
