Donna Lynn Napier
Donna Lynn Napier of Abbeville, SC, age 55, passed away on November 16, 2018, at her second home in Hot Springs, SD.
Lynn was born on January 18, 1963, in Kingsport, TN, to Charles Leroy Allen and Vera Jean (Leavitt) Allen. She had a fulfilling career caring for others as a nurse at Magnolia Manor in Greenwood, SC and more recently, the Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs, SD. She was dedicated to her residents, family, and her pets: Punk and Jasper. She was a nurse who went above and beyond her professional duties and touched the lives of her patients.
Lynn is survived by her son, Todd Andrew Allen of Abbeville, SC; daughter, Kortney Napier Hall (Samuel) of Hot Springs, SD; son, Jeffery Tyler Allen of Abbeville, SC; parents, Charles and Vera Allen of Greenwood, SC; sister, Amy Jean Sprouse of Greenwood, SC; brother, Randall Scott Allen of Fort Myers Beach, FL, and three grandchildren, Alexis Noblin, Analei Leroy, and Kayson Hall.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Andrew Allen whose son, Trenton Andrew Allen, Lynn raised.
Private family services are being held at the Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs, SD. Special services will continue in her home town at Harris Funeral Home in Abbeville, SC.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs.
Alesha Mary (Bailey) Busch
Alesha Mary (Bailey) Busch, of Hot Springs, SD, passed with peace and grace on November 19, 2018, at Rapid City Regional Hospital in Rapid City, SD, with her family and friends at her side.
Alesha was born April 12, 1985, to Dean and Beverly (Beck) Bailey in Hot Springs SD. She graduated from Hot Springs High School in 2003, where she was active in dance & cheer. After graduation she attended college at Black Hills State with an associate degree in human resources. She returned to Hot Springs and through 14 years of dedication became the Pricing Manager at Lynn’s Dakotamart.
After many long nights cruising the streets and singing their favorite songs, Alesha married the love of her life, Cody Busch on June 27, 2011, in Hot Springs, SD where they made their home with their three children. A true fan of life and sports she could be found on the sidelines at her boy’s football, basketball, wrestling and soccer games cheering them on and couldn't wait for Baby Bailey to be a cheerleader. Throughout the course of her short 33 years, Alesha touched many lives with her beautiful sense of humor, smile, and willingness to lend an ear to anyone that needed it. Alesha had a strong spirit and was always at the ready to help who ever she could whenever she could.
Her children were her life. "Mama" Busch went to great lengths to protect them yet encourage their personal growth...teach them compassion and love yet let them know its ok to be strong...and instill drive and excitement in everything they set out to do.
Alesha's endless teaching of compassion will continue with her spirit as Alesha was an organ donor, selflessly helping save the lives of as many as 15 other individuals through the giving of her final gift. Through these gifts to others, as well as the many stories of laughter and joy we all carry with us, she will remain in our hearts forever.
Alesha leaves us all a bit more blessed for having the opportunity to know and love her.
She is survived by her loving husband, Cody Busch (31) as well as her pride and joy, sons, Devon (9) and Lyric (5) and daughter Bailey (2) of Hot Springs; Alesha is also survived by mother, Beverly Fiedler of Hot Springs; step brother, T.J. (Nancy) Fiedler of Rapid City, SD; and step sister, Missy Fiedler of Columbia, TN.
She was predeceased by her father, Dean Bailey and step-father, Chris Fiedler, may they continue to walk together in heaven.
A celebration of life will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 24, 2018, at the Case Auditorium in Hot Springs with Pastor Sam Thomas officiating.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Hot Springs.
