CUSTER | Mark R. Ascherin, 59, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, peacefully at home in Custer.
Mark was born June 9, 1960 in Rapid City to Hal and Barbara Ascherin. After graduating from Stevens High School, he attended college and graduated from South Dakota State University in 1983. He worked in the banking industry in Rapid City and Omaha, NE, where he met and married his wife Mari (Davis) Ascherin in 1993. They moved back to Mitchell in 1997, where Mark began a 20+ year career as a Software Support Specialist with Martin Group and Innovative Systems. They moved to Rapid City in 2012, and to Custer in November 2018. Mark continued his career with Innovative Systems by telecommuting from his home office.
Mark is survived by his wife Mari, Custer; two sons, Kevin (Stacy) Ascherin of Joint Base Lewis McCord, WA, and Derek Ascherin of Cheyenne, WY; granddaughter, Abigail Ascherin, Washington; brother, Brian (Trisha) Ascherin, Green Valley, AZ; sisters, Sheila (Jim) Heward, Bella Vista, AR, Carol (Jerry) Amerson, Des Moines, IA, Diane Haley, Raleigh, NC, and Karen (Mike) Delicate, Rapid City; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mark (Kathryn) Davis, Rapid City, Marty (Amy) Davis, Black Hawk, and Mike Davis, Huron; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Alex Ascherin; his older brother, Bruce; his parents; and infant brother, Kevin; his parent in-laws, Jerry and Marilyn Davis; and sister-in-law, Jodi Davis.
Mark enjoyed biking, hiking, paddle boarding, four wheeling and anything outdoors as long Mari and their three dogs, Maddie, Journey and Parker were by his side. He had a servant’s heart and was always available and eager to lend a hand to friends, family and anyone in need. His laughter and enthusiasm for life was contagious and endeared him to all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
He left this life much too soon and will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered by his family and his many friends.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home in Rapid City.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid City, with Rev. David Piper officiating. A reception and fellowship will follow at Canyon Lake Resort, 2720 Chapel Lane in Rapid City. Inurnment will be held in Pine Lawn Memorial Park at a later date.
