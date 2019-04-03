RAPID CITY | Steven Lynn Asher, 60, passed away from natural causes on March 29, 2019.
Steve was born in Iowa City, IA, to Fred and Glenda (Goodmanson) Asher. He graduated from Washington High School in Cherokee, IA, in 1976 and the University of Iowa in 1980. He and Wendy Lynn Stone were married on July 17, 1982, in Des Moines, IA.
Between 1980 and 2001, Steve worked for Airborne Freight Corporation in Minneapolis, Motorola Communications in Des Moines, Communications Engineering in Cedar Rapids, IA, and the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, IA. In 2001, Steve and Wendy moved to Rapid City, where Steve worked as a real estate broker with Coldwell Banker LKH and as owner of Asher Properties property management company.
Steve is survived by his wife Wendy of Rapid City; his mother, Glenda Asher of Spearfish; sister, Lisa (John Buckley) Davis of Albany, GA; mother-in-law, Maurine Stone of Des Moines, IA; sisters-in-law, Stephanie (John) Long and Jeanne (Paul) Thompson; brother-in-law, David (Wendy) Stone; and 11 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Asher and father-in-law, Wendell Stone.
Steve was happiest riding the roads and trails of the Black Hills on a motorcycle or a snowmobile. He loved the solitude of casting a fly line in a canyon trout stream. He will be remembered most for his sense of humor and his fiercely loyal friendships.
Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior.
Memorials may be made to the DC Booth National Fish Hatchery and Archives. Checks can be made to the Booth Society and mailed to 423 Hatchery Circle, Spearfish, SD 57783.
