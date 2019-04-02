Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Steven Lynn Asher, 60, died March 29, 2019.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on April 4 at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior.

Asher, Steven L.
