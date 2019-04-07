Try 3 months for $3

RAPID CITY | Frank Atz, 83, died April 5, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4–6 p.m. on April 7, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on April 8, at The Foundry Church. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

