RAPID CITY | Franklin Daniel Atz, 83, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at his home.
His funeral service will be 10 a.m. April 8, 2019, at The Foundry, 730 Quincy Street in Rapid City. Burial will be at Pine Lawn Memorial Park in Rapid City.
Franklin Daniel Atz was born May 23, 1935 to Earl and Edith (Drake) Atz at Velva, North Dakota. He was united in marriage to June Sorenson on June 14, 1952. June died on April 22, 1982.
On Oct. 25, 1985, Frank married Elaine Gossard in Rapid City.
Frank always enjoyed work. He began his career in construction and quickly moved on to operating a crane. As a crane operator, he worked for McCally Construction and then spent the majority of his career at D & W Steel. He took great pride in his work, especially on the crane. Some of his proudest projects were the Garrison Dam, Bowman Haley Dam and Pactola Dam, his work on the Rapid City Civic Center, setting the dome at Reptile Gardens, the timbers for the Highway 16 Keystone Y, and the Pigtail bridges.
His career was cut short after a heart attack in 1991. Thus started his second career: chasing booms in the sky where he would enjoy watching the cranes at work.
For Frank, nothing was more important than his faith and family. He was an active church member wherever he resided. He demonstrated his faith by showing hospitality and giving generously to his family, friends and anyone else he might meet. Frank never met a stranger, always striking up conversations with whoever he found near. He considered everyone his friend and shared the love of Jesus through words and by his actions.
Later in life you could find Frank with rod and reel in hand catching crappie or trout while enjoying the time in the outdoors. He loved having company visit, and you could count on him taking you out for a meal at the Pizza Ranch or getting ice cream from McDonald’s.
Frank had a tender heart for animals as well, and whatever pet found a home with Frank, it was sure to be spoiled with toys and special treats.
Frank will greatly be missed by his wife of 33 years, Elaine; his children; two daughters, Terry (Rich) Charest of Rapid City and Pam (Randy) Kientz of Rapid City; stepdaughter, Cindy Jibben of Rapid City and stepson Jerry (Pam) Gossard of Gillette, Wyoming; 12 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; his church family and many friends ... and for certain, his Kitty.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, June; and sons, Randy (in infancy) and Curtis.
Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home of Rapid City.
