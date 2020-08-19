Audiss, Hebrew

RAPID CITY | Hebrew “Boo” Hogan Luta Audiss, 29, earned his wings Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 in Rapid City.
Hebrew was born Sept. 22, 1990 to Terri and Timothy Audiss Sr. and was raised by his grandparents, Frances and Irving Audiss Sr. in Rapid City. He was the 7th child of 10 siblings. He grew up admiring his hardworking grandfather's work construction and followed in his footsteps working jobs such as furniture building, fencing, and dry walling. He adored his grandmother for being the backbone of the family — encouraging and loving him.
Son, Brother, Grandson, Uncle, Nephew, and Friend. Hebrew loved his bros and roses (sisters). He was loving and a man of his word. His tough exterior protected his heart of gold. He was someone you could rely on and he would give you the shirt off his back.
Hebrew is survived by his Grandmother, Frances Audiss; mother, Terri Rose Audiss; father, Timothy Audiss Sr.; brothers, Timothy Audiss Jr.; nieces, Tessa Audiss, Jade Short Horn; Thomas Audiss; sisters, Aileena Rose Audiss; niece, Carmen Rose Audiss, Misty Rose Bush; nephews, Giovanni, Raythen, Devon, Israel Bush; niece, Seraphina Bush, Wanahca Luta Win and Shad Sheridan; nephew, Jayden; niece, Arianna Rose Sheridan; MniSku-Ya Win Anderson; nieces, Isabella Flores, Hope Anderson, Jasmine Audiss; nieces, Samaea and Amara; nephew, Journey, Kimimila Audiss; niece, Nova Audiss; honorary siblings, Justin Audiss, Dominique, Lalita, Anastasia, Alexandria Isabel, Adriana Returns, Trey Wright, and many friends; aunties and uncles, Bob Munk, Cheryl and Tito Arguello, Robin Nuku, Tina Shorb, Bridget and Wade Shorb, Jeff Audiss, Scott Shoff, Paulette Audiss, Joseph & Alberta Little, Gordon DuBray, Marty Grass, Phillip Grass, Juanita Lira, and Louis Darlington.
Hebrew was preceded in death by his sister, Lolita Audiss; grandfather, Irving Audiss Sr.; uncles, Irving Audiss Jr. and Marlon Leneaugh; grandmothers, Mona Brown & Carmen Grass; cousin, Bobby Audiss; nephew, Baby RC Bush; niece, Lamari Apple; and brother-in-law, Shayne Anderson.
Wake services for Family and Friends will be at 7 p.m. today at the He Sapa New Life Church.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, at the church, with the Revs. Cheryl Arguello and Larry Salway officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted with Sioux Funeral Home of Pine Ridge.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.