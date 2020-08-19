Audiss, Hebrew

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Hebrew “Boo” Hogan Luta Audiss, 29, earned his wings Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 in Rapid City.

Hebrew was born Sept. 22, 1990 to Terri and Timothy Audiss Sr. and was raised by his grandparents, Frances and Irving Audiss Sr. in Rapid City. He was the 7th child of 10 siblings. He grew up admiring his hardworking grandfather's work construction and followed in his footsteps working jobs such as furniture building, fencing, and dry walling. He adored his grandmother for being the backbone of the family — encouraging and loving him.

Son, Brother, Grandson, Uncle, Nephew, and Friend. Hebrew loved his bros and roses (sisters). He was loving and a man of his word. His tough exterior protected his heart of gold. He was someone you could rely on and he would give you the shirt off his back.