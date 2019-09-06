{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Donald L. Austin, 92, died Sept. 5, 2019.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family of Donald Austin, please visit Tribute Store.

Events

Sep 9
Visitation
Monday, September 9, 2019
9:00AM-10:00AM
South Canyon Lutheran Church
700 44th St
Rapid City, SD 57702
Order flowers for Donald's Visitation
Guaranteed delivery before Donald's Visitation begins.
Sep 9
Funeral Service
Monday, September 9, 2019
10:00AM-10:45AM
South Canyon Lutheran Church
700 44th St
Rapid City, SD 57702
Order flowers for Donald's Funeral Service
Guaranteed delivery before Donald's Funeral Service begins.
Sep 9
Burial
Monday, September 9, 2019
1:00PM-1:30PM
Black Hills National Cemetery
20901 Pleasant Vally Dr
Sturgis, SD 57785
Order flowers for Donald's Burial
Guaranteed delivery before Donald's Burial begins.
Load comments