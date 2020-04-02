Austin, Doug
0 entries

Austin, Doug

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Doug Austin, 74, died March 27, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held this summer.

Kirk Funeral Home 

To plant a tree in memory of Doug Austin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News