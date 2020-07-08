Austin, Joy

GILLETTE, Wyo. | Memorial services for Joy Austin will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at the Gillette Memorial Chapel, with Pastor Paul Baughmann officiating.
Joy Elizabeth Austin was born on May 16, 1980 in Spearfish, SD. Words that would best describe Joy would be gentle, kind, caring and intelligent. From an early age she loved books and reading. She always had a book with her and passed that love on to her own child and countless students. The library was one of the first places she found in a new town.
Joy graduated from Isabel High School in 1998 and Black Hills State University in 2003. In 2016, Joy married Grant Austin and together they made a home with their son Gabriel William Austin in Gillette. She took on the role of wife and mother with pure happiness.
Joy was a born teacher and always worked to find new and interesting ways to teach. She always saw the worth and value in every student. During her teaching career, she taught in Geddes and Timber Lake, SD, and in Big Piney, Moorcroft and Gillette, WY.
Joy loved spending time with family and friends, but treasured her time with her son, Gabe, most of all. She always found fun activities to do with him and loved helping him learn. Joy had a strong faith and love of life. Even when facing cancer, she looked for the positive in each situation. She was always looking out for others, wanting to know everyone was comfortable and well fed! She fought a brave battle, but on June 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, she passed away at home.
She is survived by her husband, Grant Austin and her four-year-old son, Gabriel Austin; parents, John and Deb Meginness of Isabel, SD; sister, Sabra Hahne (Eric Sonsalla) of Lemmon, SD; brother, Sean Meginness (Mara Zinda) of Minneapolis, MN; grandmother, Alice Meginness of Isabel; mother-in-law and father-in-law, VeRene and Bob Potter of Lemmon, SD; sister-in-law, Somar Austin of Dickinson, ND; sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Josh) Potter and family of Grand Rapids, MI; brothers-in-law, Stephen (Keri) Potter and family and Shawn Potter, all of Bismarck, ND; grandmother-in-law, Helen Austin of Lemmon, SD; nieces, Stella Joy Sonsalla and Tenley Sonsalla and nephew, Jacob Sonsalla of Lemmon, SD; loving cousins, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her father, KC Peters; grandparents, Shirley and Harry Bickel, Donald and Helen Peters, and John Meginness Sr.
Joy will be forever missed by those she leaves behind. To quote E. E. Cummings, "I carry your heart, I carry it in my heart."
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 West 5th St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com
