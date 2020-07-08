Austin, Joy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GILLETTE, Wyo. | Memorial services for Joy Austin will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at the Gillette Memorial Chapel, with Pastor Paul Baughmann officiating.

Joy Elizabeth Austin was born on May 16, 1980 in Spearfish, SD. Words that would best describe Joy would be gentle, kind, caring and intelligent. From an early age she loved books and reading. She always had a book with her and passed that love on to her own child and countless students. The library was one of the first places she found in a new town.

Joy graduated from Isabel High School in 1998 and Black Hills State University in 2003. In 2016, Joy married Grant Austin and together they made a home with their son Gabriel William Austin in Gillette. She took on the role of wife and mother with pure happiness.

Joy was a born teacher and always worked to find new and interesting ways to teach. She always saw the worth and value in every student. During her teaching career, she taught in Geddes and Timber Lake, SD, and in Big Piney, Moorcroft and Gillette, WY.