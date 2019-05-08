{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Peggy Jean Avery, 88, died April 12, 2019.

Burial will be at 11 a.m. on May 10, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be at 2 p.m. on May 11, at Oak Leaf Manor Apartments.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

the life of: Avery, Peggy J.
