Try 1 month for 99¢

BELLE FOURCHE | Arthur “Arty” Bach, 62, died Jan. 3, 2019.

Visitation will be from 4-6:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills. Vigil services will follow at 7 p.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 8, at the church. Burial will be at Pine Slope Cemetery.

Celebrate
the life of: Bach, Arthur 'Arty'
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments