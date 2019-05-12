February 2, 1951 – March 27, 2018
VENTURA, Calif. | James L. Bach (Jim to friends and family) died peacefully and pain-free on March 27, 2018, next to his beloved canine, Bentley, and his caretaker niece, Cherise, in the beautiful home he meticulously renovated in the city he loved and lived for the last 44 years. Jim fought the brave fight in his battle with cancer, seeking proactive treatment and healthy living, maintaining his wry sense of humor and zest for hard work, but, in the end was no match for the beast that consumed him…cancer. It was Jim’s choice to die at home with the loving support of family and hospice.
Born in February of 1951 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, as the third child of Earnest and Lois Bach. Jim graduated from Belle Fourche High in 1969 at the top of his class then attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion where he also graduated at the top of his class with a business and accounting degree. After graduating from USD in 1973, he remained a committed and passionate fraternity member and elected president of Lambda Chi Alpha. Forty-nine years later his frat brothers continue to share stories of mischievousness, zest for life, inquisitiveness, and brotherhood. College buddy “Frog” recalls Jim as a leader and an exceptional frat president, and a brother ready to “go west young man.” Frog and frat brother Mike knew Jim as a top-grade, generous and extremely caring man with a larger than life presence. Mike described his true friend as one with whom he could reconnect in a few words after long periods of time apart…noting such friendships are few and far between these days.
After a brief stint in Sioux City, Iowa, Jim started his forever future in Ventura, California in 1974 where he spent the next 40 plus years managing a tax business and venturing into a highly successful enterprise with his younger brother, Rick, creating, designing and conquering the natural jerky business…beef and turkey extra delicious and extra natural. He was so proud of the business he and his brother manifested, in partnership with the original jerky recipe guru Kit Mungo who, despite his passing, remained an integral part and spirit of The Pacific Coast Jerky Factory for nearly 40 years and a true mentor to Jim for decades.
Jim maintained a formidable work ethic his entire life, perpetuating that same drive and purpose on those who worked with him and for him. His entrepreneurial endeavors shine today not only through his successes, but perhaps more importantly through those he mentored, taught and believed in…friends, family and former employees to whom he offered financial assistance and business acumen. If he believed in someone, that someone was blessed to know him.
Blessed is an apt word for the relationship Jim had with his mother, Lois Bach. After raising four children and tiring of the harsh Midwest winters, Jim’s parents eventually moved from South Dakota to Ventura to be closer to their three sons. After his father died Jim committed to caring for his mother until her passing at 95 several years ago. She was buried in the Bach family plot at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, with her husband where Jim’s ashes also will be interred. Friends and family will convene at that time to celebrate his life and say goodbye.
Jim is survived by his sister, Marlys Bromberg, of New York; brother, Ron Bach and sister-in-law Laura, of Texas; brother, Rick Bach and sister-in-law Kim, of Ventura; as well as eight nieces, four nephews and an estranged daughter, Leia.
Jim will be missed and remembered. Rest in peace dear man.
A small service for the interment of Jim's ashes will be held on Saturday, May 18th, at 3 p.m. at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche (in Block A, Lot 24).
