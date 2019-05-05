RAPID CITY | Frances M. Bachand, 95, died on May 2, 2019, at West Hills Village.
Fran was preceded in death by her husband James E. Bachand, parents Lola and Joseph Burg, brothers Robert, John and Richard (Moe).
Frances was born in Mitchell, SD on February 21, 1924.
In June 1946 she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Nursing from Creighton University, Omaha, NE. In the summer of 1947, she joined United Airlines as a flight attendant and after only one flight, she went back to nursing. She went to Hawaii and served as a nurse at Tripper Army Hospital in Hawaii. Upon returning stateside, she went on to complete her Master’s in Nursing from the University of Colorado in Boulder in 1957. Frances was the first lay director of nursing at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Phoenix, Arizona.
On June 29, 1963, she married James E. Bachand at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. In 1979 Frances became the school nurse at Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Rapid City. Frances was a lifelong member of Catholic Daughters of America, St. Rita’s Circle and a lifelong blood donor.
She is survived by four children: Annie Loyd, Rapid City, South Dakota; James J. Bachand and Robert Hamilton, Missoula, Montana; Timothy J. Bachand and wife Kai, Maui, Hawaii; Paul E. Bachand and wife Carla, and two grandchildren, Douglas and Sara, Pierre, South Dakota; sister-in-law Patricia Burg, Sioux Falls, SD, and many nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
A memorial has been established for St. Thomas More High School.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, May 6, with a Christian Wake Service at 7 p.m., all at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.