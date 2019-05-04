{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Frances M. Bachand, 95, died May 2, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on May 6, with a Christian Wake Service at 7 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on May 7, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

