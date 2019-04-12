Try 3 months for $3

SPEARFISH | Martin Andrew Bachand, 86, died April 10, 2019.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m., on April 15, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. on April 16, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis. Interment will be at St. Aloysius Cemetery.

