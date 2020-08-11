Bachman, Delbert 'Del'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Delbert “Del” Bachman, 78, went safely to heaven on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society St. Martin Village, after many years of pain. He will be missed.

He was born Sept. 7, 1941 to Matt and Mathilda Bachman and later married the love of his life, Deloris (Dee) Mardian. To this union four sons were born: Brad (Jan) of Rapid City, Dale of Hoven, Jerray (Tanya) of Rapid City, and Todd (Cheryl) of Piedmont.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerome.

Survivors include his wife, four sons, eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandkids.

If he was here to speak he would say “No More Pain” and “A big Thank You to everyone who took such good care of me during my stay at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home."

The world needs to know you have the best place to go. God Bless All of You.

A Private Family Funeral Service and Recital of the Rosary will be at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home for immediate family only due to the pandemic. Cards can be sent to 1117 Mt. Springs Lane, Rapid City, SD 57702.

Cremation will follow the service.

To plant a tree in memory of Delbert Bachman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.