STURGIS | Luke Bachmeier, 88, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2019.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Aloysius Cemetery.

Kinkade Funeral Chapel

Service information

Dec 4
First Visitation
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
3:00PM-5:00PM
Kinkade Funeral Chapel
1235 Junction Ave.
Sturgis, SD 57785
