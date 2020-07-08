Bachmeier, Marie

SIOUX FALLS | Marie Bachmeier, 64, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Ava’s House Hospice in Sioux Falls.
She is survived local family including her husband, John of Sioux Falls; her children, Keri (Matthew) Orstad of Sioux Falls and Abigail Oakwright of Olympia, WA; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Christopher, and Alexander; and mother-in-law, Joan Bachmeier of Sturgis.
Visitation, with family present to greet friends, will be from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, July 9, with a 7 p.m. Liturgical Wake Service and Recitation of the Rosary at George Boom Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 10, at St. Lambert Catholic Church.
Additional obituary, online guestbook, as well as links to watch live-streams of the Wake Service and Funeral Mass will be available at georgeboom.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.