Bachmeier, Marie
0 entries

Bachmeier, Marie

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marie Bachmeier

SIOUX FALLS | Marie Bachmeier, 64, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Ava’s House Hospice in Sioux Falls. 

She is survived local family including her husband, John of Sioux Falls; her children, Keri (Matthew) Orstad of Sioux Falls and Abigail Oakwright of Olympia, WA; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Christopher, and Alexander; and mother-in-law, Joan Bachmeier of Sturgis.

Visitation, with family present to greet friends, will be from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, July 9, with a 7 p.m. Liturgical Wake Service and Recitation of the Rosary at George Boom Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 10, at St. Lambert Catholic Church. 

Additional obituary, online guestbook, as well as links to watch live-streams of the Wake Service and Funeral Mass will be available at georgeboom.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marie Bachmeier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News