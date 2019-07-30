{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Helen May Back, 88, died July 28, 2019.

Services will be at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. on Aug. 1, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.

Back, Helen M.
