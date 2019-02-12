Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Elena Bagola, 34, died Feb. 5, 2019.

Visitation and wake service begins at 5 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Woyatan Lutheran Church.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Feb. 13 at the church.

