Bagola Sr., Frederick

PINE RIDGE | Frederick Richard Bagola Sr., 70, died March 28, 2020.

Wake services begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 3, at the Advent Chapel in Calico Community.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, at the chapel. Burial will be at Knight Cemetery in Batesland.

Service information

Apr 3
First Night Wake Service
Friday, April 3, 2020
2:00PM
Advent Chapel
Calico
PINE RIDGE, SD 57770
Apr 4
Service
Saturday, April 4, 2020
1:00PM
Advent Chapel
Calico
PINE RIDGE, SD 57770
