Bagola Sr., Frederick

PINE RIDGE | Frederick Richard Bagola Sr., 70, died March 28, 2020.
Wake services begin at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 3, at the Advent Chapel in Calico Community.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, at the chapel. Burial will be at Knight Cemetery in Batesland.
