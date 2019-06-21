{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Hilda “Sandy” Baier, 84, died June 18, 2019.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on June 23, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on June 24, at LifeSpring Wesleyan Church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

