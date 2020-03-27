Bakeberg, Leo
Bakeberg, Leo

SPEARFISH | Leo Bakeberg, 90, died March 24, 2020.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Rosary on Friday May 22, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday May 23, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Spearfish. Burial will be in Dupree.

