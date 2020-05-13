Bakeberg Sr., Leo
Bakeberg Sr., Leo

Leo Bakeberg

SPEARFISH | Leo Anthony Bakeberg Sr., 90, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Vigil services will be held on Friday, May 22, with Rosary starting at 4 p.m. at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis and visitation and sharing of memories to follow.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish, for family members only. These services will be live-streamed on the Kinkade Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Inurnment will be at the Dupree Cemetery.

A public Celebration of Leo’s Life will be held at a future date in Summer  2021, hopefully following the COVID-19 pandemic.

His full obituary may be seen and condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.

