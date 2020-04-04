Bakeberg Sr., Leo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPEARFISH | Leo Anthony Bakeberg Sr., 90, formerly of Dupree, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Hospice House, Rapid City, surrounded by his loving family.

Leo was born May 13, 1929, in Dupree, Ziebach County, South Dakota, one of eight children born to August J. and Josephine (Doud) Bakeberg. Although he lost his right arm below the elbow at the age of 13, Leo gained the reputation of being able to do more with one hand than most people do with two! He participated in high school basketball, plays, and was selected to attend Boys State. Leo graduated from Dupree High School in 1948. He married his high school sweetheart, Patience “Pat” Edwards in 1950 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dupree and together they raised 10 children.

Leo was custodian at Dupree Schools from 1951-1978. He also served numerous other roles in Dupree at various times, including Justice of the Peace; Coroner; Town Board member; Cub Scout leader; Knights of Columbus; and volunteer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was named the first “Citizen of the Year” by the Dupree Chamber of Commerce in 1963.