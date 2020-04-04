Bakeberg Sr., Leo

SPEARFISH | Leo Anthony Bakeberg Sr., 90, formerly of Dupree, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Hospice House, Rapid City, surrounded by his loving family.
Leo was born May 13, 1929, in Dupree, Ziebach County, South Dakota, one of eight children born to August J. and Josephine (Doud) Bakeberg. Although he lost his right arm below the elbow at the age of 13, Leo gained the reputation of being able to do more with one hand than most people do with two! He participated in high school basketball, plays, and was selected to attend Boys State. Leo graduated from Dupree High School in 1948. He married his high school sweetheart, Patience “Pat” Edwards in 1950 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dupree and together they raised 10 children.
Leo was custodian at Dupree Schools from 1951-1978. He also served numerous other roles in Dupree at various times, including Justice of the Peace; Coroner; Town Board member; Cub Scout leader; Knights of Columbus; and volunteer at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was named the first “Citizen of the Year” by the Dupree Chamber of Commerce in 1963.
Leo and Pat moved to Spearfish in 1978, where he became the Custodial Supervisor at BHSU from 1978-1990. He was honored by his peers for dedication to his profession by being named “SD State Custodian of the Year” in 1985. Following his retirement in 1990, Leo continued serving the Spearfish community, participating in the RSVP program; donating blood to the United Blood Bank; singing with the Happy Times Band, Barbershoppers, and Senior Chorus; continuing with the Knights of Columbus and singing in the church choir; and volunteering at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spearfish, as well assisting at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Deadwood. He also served on the board of the Spearfish Senior Center for several years. In 2010, Leo was honored by the Spearfish Chamber of Commerce with the “Spirit of Spearfish” award for his “volunteerism, acts of kindness, and good deeds.”
As an avid gardener and baker, Leo shared his homemade pickles, jellies, jams, wines, banana bread, and caramel rolls with all who knew him and any stranger he met. Leo was also quite the card player, enjoying pinochle and cribbage tournaments with the family. He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, word search, and attending graduations, weddings, and reunions throughout the country. Leo visited the Grand Canyon and the Great Smoky Mountains. Before his 75th birthday, he got a passport and traveled to England and Germany with family. He truly enjoyed spending time with his large, extended family and all his many friends and neighbors. The coffee pot was always on and the door was always open to visitors at his home.
Leo was preceded in death by his wife, Pat; daughter, Deb Grueb; son, Todd; his parents, August and Josephine; and siblings, Rose, August, John, Margaret, and Tom.
Leo will be greatly missed by his children and grandchildren: Ruth (Dave) Slaughter, John and Joseph; August (Nancy), Andy, Brandon, and Aric Bakeberg; Debra’s children, Corrin Lord, Mathias, and Clayton Grueb and their father, Herb (Marcia) Grueb; Leo Jr. (Mona), Amy Mae Cockrum, Leo III, Alan James and their mother, Trudy (John) Eulberg; Keenan and Trenton Casillas-Bakeberg and their mother, Denise Casillas; Don, Sarah Duncan and Cassie Bakeberg, and their mother Connie (James) Nelson; Mary Jo Jundt, Matthew, Adam, Amy Gerlach, Andrew, Kai and Erin Jundt, and their father Darrell Jundt; Alan (Deb), Jason and William Bakeberg; John (Janet); Todd’s children, Janesa Ryan and Jacksyn Bakeberg, and their mother Billie Jo Bakeberg; Shelly (Nort), Ryan, Katie, and Jordan Brito and their father, Steve (Tracy) Brito; his 29 (and counting) great-grandchildren; siblings, Bill (Bette) Bakeberg and Mary Ann Horton (Harry); brother-in-law, Jim (Sherry) Edwards; sister-in-law, Carla Edwards; and numerous nieces and nephews, extended family members, friends and neighbors.
Tentative arrangements have been made (contingent on the COVID-19 Pandemic Crisis) for a visitation and rosary to be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, May 22, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Spearfish, with burial following at the Dupree Cemetery. Updates will be posted on the Kinkade website.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor Leo’s legacy by donating funds to Hospice, Spearfish Senior Center, and the Dupree Alumni Association scholarship fund. Other suggestions would be to grow a garden; plant a tree and/or some flowers; learn how to make pickles or jelly; and be forgiving, patient, kind, and generous with your family, neighbors, friends, and strangers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at kinkadefunerals.com.
