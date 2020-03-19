Bakeberg, Todd C.
Bakeberg, Todd C.

SPEARFISH | Todd Charles Bakeberg, 55, died March 15, 2020.

Visitation begins at 5 p.m., with prayer services at 6 p.m. today at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, at Countryside Church in Spearfish. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.

