June Baker

RAPID CITY | June Carol Baker, 86, went to meet her Lord on Nov. 20, 2019. She was born Oct. 19, 1933, in rural Glen Ulm, ND, to Hans and Beatrice Namanny. She was 1 of 6 children who grew up on a small farm near Wolsey, SD.

June met Lt. Col. Lyle Baker, USAF (Ret) on her 19th Birthday and they married Feb. 21, 1955. She was a loving wife to Lyle and mother to Penny Baker Rafferty and Maj. Lyle Daniel Baker, USAF Ret. She adored her five grandchildren, loved walking the beach picking up shells, sunrises and sunsets. June loved her church and her Savior, Jesus.

June was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Richard; and sisters, Joyce Rodman and Maxine Hein. She is survived by her husband, Lyle; sisters, Shirley Bell and Janet Volmer; children, Penny and Dan; and grandchildren, Katie Rafferty, Ryan Rafferty, Kriss Baker, Lincoln Baker and Jennah Baker; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, at Kirk Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at First United Methodist Church. Burial will be at 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

