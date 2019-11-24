{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | June Carol Baker, 86, died Nov. 20, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Nov. 29, at Kirk Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 30, at First United Methodist Church. Burial will be at 9 a.m. on Dec. 2, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

