Try 1 month for 99¢

RAPID CITY | Larry Baker, 79, died Dec. 3, 2018.

Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Dec. 12, at the American Legion Post 22.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 13, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Kirk Funeral Home

Celebrate
the life of: Baker, Larry
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments