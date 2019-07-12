{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Wayne L. Baker, 77, died July 11, 2019.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on July 15, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior.

the life of: Baker, Wayne L.
